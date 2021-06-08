Fortnite update time: When is the Fortnite update, Season 7 coming out?

Fortnite update 17.00 is going to be massive, bringing with it map changes, a new Battle Pass and plenty of story twists for gamers to enjoy.

And Epic Games has confirmed its release schedule for the popular Battle Royale game, meaning we know when Fortnite Season 7 is coming out across all platforms.

The good news is that, like all other new seasons, this week’s Fortnite patch will be launched simultaneously on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mobile and Nintendo platforms.

There will be no platform left behind or any gamers left waiting longer than others. However, Epic Games has also confirmed that they will also need to perform some important maintenance.

This means that Fortnite servers will be down for as long as a few hours as Epic Games prepare for the release of Season 7.

The development team behind the hit shooter have also revealed that they will be pushing a bigger than normal patch this week.

So gamers should be prepared to follow some simple rules before expecting to play Fortnite Season 7.