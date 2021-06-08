Newslanes Community

Game-changing Alzheimer's drug 'targets the cause of dementia' – Dr Hilary

Game-changing Alzheimer's drug 'targets the cause of dementia' - Dr Hilary

As Dr Hilary explained, the drug “targets the cause of dementia instead of easing the existing symptoms.”

The development strengthens the fight against dementia but there are a couple of caveats to consider.

According to Dr Hilary, the extent to which the drug slows down memory loss is mooted.

Trial results have been conflicted. In March 2019, late-stage international trials of aducanumab, involving about 3,000 patients, were halted when analysis showed the drug, given as a monthly infusion, was not better at slowing the deterioration of memory and thinking problems than a dummy drug.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
