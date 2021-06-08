Newslanes Community

Gardening: Alan Titchmarsh shares 'vital' tip to grow 'lovely' tomatoes this summer

Gardening: Alan Titchmarsh shares 'vital' tip to grow 'lovely' tomatoes this summer

The expert also shared a very peculiar tip to water the tomatoes, and what he believes is the best way to do it.

“When it comes to watering them, what I like to do with all my outdoor tomatoes is right next to them I dig a hole to sink in an empty flowerpot.

“Quite near the tomato roots.

“And then when you come to water the plant, all you have to do is fill up that flowerpot and the water is going right where is needed, to the roots,” explained the gardener.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
