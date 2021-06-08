Gyles Brandreth explains why ex Celebrity Gogglebox co-star Sheila Hancock left show

TV star Gyles Brandreth is currently starring in Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox alongside English actress Maureen Lipman. The 73-year-old author did appear in the first series of the programme with his pal Sheila Hancock, although the 88-year-old actress decided not to return for the next instalment.
And now, Gyles has opened up about her departure.
When asked if the award-winning star had “had enough” of the writer, Gyles admitted that it was quite likely.
“Well, they asked Sheila and me to go on the canals, because Timothy West and Prunella Scales decided to retire from touring on canals.
“So I think Sheila felt that one series with Gyles in a year is enough, thank you very much,” he told this week’s Radio Times.
When not in a barge, the actor can be seen watching some television with Coronation Street star Maureen.
Gyles said they spend many hours at his home watching TV in order to film the show.
He told the publication that it was impossible to act his way through, as it takes a long time to record and they never know what they are going to see.
“You’ve just got to sit and endure. You do end up really being yourself,” he said.
