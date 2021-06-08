Holiday fears: Labour's amber list 'threat' slammed – all countries 'must' turn red

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary has called for further action to be taken, with all amber countries to also be added to the red list.

“The UK Government must add all countries on the amber List to the Red List,” he commented.

This would mean Britons could not travel for “essential” purposes to the likes of Spain, France or Greece.

Furthermore, they would face 10 days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved hotel at a cost of £1,750 per adult.

Travel expert Simon Calder has slammed the comments, describing the stance as “astonishing”.

