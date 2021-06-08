How to soothe sunburn – 5 tips for cooling burnt skin

Hot sunny days have been a treat for Brits in recent days, with soaring temperatures reaching up to 29C. Brits have flocked to parks, beaches, gardens to soak up the sun, however, an unfortunate side effect of too much time in the sun and not enough suncream can be sunburn.

Sunburn can strike if the suncream you are wearing has worn away if unprotected areas are exposed to the sun and if your suncream is not high enough factor to prevent sunburn.

We’ve all accidentally sat in the sun too long, forgotten to wear suncream or had a piece of clothing slip and expose skin to the sun without knowing.

Sunburn can cause hot, red and angry skin which is painful, often preventing sleep and causing discomfort.

So what can you do to soothe sunburnt skin? Read on for five top tips.

