Liverpool sweat on Olivier Giroud transfer so Jurgen Klopp can land key target

A whole host of clubs are monitoring the situation of the 21-year-old and Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Liverpool could be in mind as his agents ‘held talks’ with the club last month.

Should Milan miss out on signing Giroud, it is understood that they will then turn their attention to the Serbian attacker and will rival the Reds for his signature.

Vlahovic agreed a five-year preliminary contract with Fiorentina when he was playing for Serbian outfit Partizan in 2017 and made his debut for the club in September 2018.

The 2020/21 season has been his breakthrough year: only Luis Muriel, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals in the Italian top-flight than the youngster this campaign.

He also managed to provide three assists for his teammates and boasted a goal conversion rate of 29 per cent in Serie A.

