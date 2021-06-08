Madonna's son David follows in her footsteps, starring in new solo music video

It is no surprise that any child of Madonna will be encouraged to express their artistic freedom. Her eldest daughter Lourdes has already established herself a model and fashion influencer after graduating from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, where the 24-year-old briefly dated Timothee Chalamet. Her half-brother, 20-year-old Rocco Ritchie hit headlines when he fought his mothers’s court custody battle in order to remain based in the UK with his father, director Guy Ritchie. Madonna’s second son, David, was adopted by the couple after she saw him in a Malawi orphanage in 2006, but remained with his mother after their 2008 divorce. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH DAVID’S NEW VIDEO

David (full name David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie) is a keen footballer but has has also shown a flair for performing, and is often featured on Madonna’s social media feeds. Just a week ago, the mother and son caused an uproar when the star posted a provocative video of David strutting through their home in a slinky white silk dress. The 15-year-old appeared perfectly happy and at ease, saying he found the experience “freeing” but many of the rather harsh comments posted on the star’s Instagram were highly critical. A new video shows another flamboyant side to the teenager as he sings and dances in their living room. READ MORE:Michael Jackson and Madonna romance – ‘I loosened him up with wine’

While other previous home videos show lavish hallways filled with art, the latest one shows a much more homely and cosy side to the superstar’s home. The room is filled with comfy chairs, simple shelving units and pictures of the family. David lives there with his mother and his three sisters. !4-year-old Mercy and eight-year-old twins Stella and Esther were all also adopted from Malawi.

David seems as at ease performing as he does on a football pitch. After he showed early promise in the sport, Madonna and the family moved to Lisbon, Portugal, where David was able to train with Benfica. Following the family’s return to Los Angeles in 2020, David enrolled at the Benfica Academy and is said to have attracted attention from talent scouts.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed