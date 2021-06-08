NYT, CNN sites go down Tuesday following Fastly outage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A massive web outage affected news sites like the New York Times and CNN on Tuesday morning.

Fastly, a cloud computing service that provides support to numerous websites and streaming services, confirmed it was investigating an issue and said they were applying a fix at 5:45 a.m. Functionality for the affected sites started coming back shortly after officials posted the message on Fastly’s status page.

DownDetector, a user-driven site that tracks internet outages, reported multiple outages sites within the 4-5 a.m. hour. Sites for Reddit, Etsy, Target, eBay and Amazon — along with streaming sites Hulu, Twitch, Sling, Fubo TV and HBO Max — have been reported as down or having problems since just before 5 a.m. Central Time.

