Protected Habitat, for a Population of One

Mr. Bluewater has watched life ebb and flow on the island. He has seen the eagle population rebound from near extinction — their numbers across the United States have quadrupled just since 2009, according to a recent government report — and watched the decline of gulls and starfish at the same time, a prospect that alarms him.

“For 50 years, there were eagles that would come and go, and it wasn’t a problem,” Mr. Bluewater said. “Now there are so many eagles that there is not a natural balance, and they have this unlimited feeding killing field over there and can easily decimate that priceless resource. They already chased away the cormorants, they couldn’t fledge any young. I really miss them. Much as we love eagles, something has to be done.”

The factors that have contributed to the seabird population decline are complex. In an email, Brent Lawrence, a spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said that the number of gulls declined with the closure of landfills in the Puget Sound area, but that the number of seabirds using the island appeared stable over the past decade.