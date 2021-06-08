PS5 UK restock LIVE ALERTS for GAME, John Lewis, Smyths, ShopTo, ASDA and more stock drops

UPDATE: It looks like GAME and John Lewis PS5 restocks will take place later this month.
GAME is expected to restock the PS5 either on the morning of June 9 or June 10, while John Lewis is tipped to take place on June 16.
Either way, keep checking back for updates, because you never know when PlayStation 5 stock will drop.
ORIGINAL: PS5 consoles will once again be available to purchase from UK retailers this week.
If you’re a PS5 customer living in the UK, then retailers such as GAME, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO, ASDA and Smyths should be on your radar.
Stock drops are expected to take place throughout the week, beginning with John Lewis and GAME.
According to PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, GAME will restock the device by Wednesday, June 9 at the latest.
GAME typically drops stock between 9am and 10am BST, so check back for the latest live alerts if you want to secure a console.
John Lewis is also rumoured to drop today, although it looks like the restock is now planned for next week instead. It’s worth checking the website throughout the day, although drops typically take place by 9am BST at the latest.
Elsewhere, ASDA & Shopto are likely to restock the PlayStation 5 in the middle of the week, most likely on June 9.
Smyths is tipped to restock the PS5 on Thursday, June 10, while AO is also said to have a stock drop planned for the week ahead.
PlayStation 5 consoles are available at the following links: Amazon, Currys, Smyths, GAME, Argos, ShopTo
In the meantime, to give yourself the best possible chance of securing a PS5, it’s worth bookmarking some of the more popular stock checker accounts.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, PS5 UK Stock and Express Gaming – the latter of which will have live updates throughout the week.
Some of the accounts mentioned above have Discord groups for PS5 customers, while some have live streams and alerts on sites like YouTube.
Customers are generally encouraged to have multiple devices open when trying to purchase a PlayStation 5, and to sign in to retail accounts when available.
Finally, keep playing the video below with the sound on for audio stock alerts the second consoles become available.
If you do manage to grab a PlayStation 5 console, then new release Returnal should be top of your wishlist.
The game takes place on a mysterious planet full of hostile alien lifeforms. Furthermore, lead character Selene is stuck in some kind of time loop.
Developer Housemarque describes the game as a rogue-like third-person shooter with bullet-hell elements.
It’s a departure from the studio’s previous releases, which include Resogun, Super Stardust, Matterfall, and the excellent Nex Machina.
Of course, the aforementioned games are also playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility, so you should definitely check them out.
