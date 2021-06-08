PS5 UK restock LIVE ALERTS for GAME, John Lewis, Smyths, ShopTo, ASDA and more stock drops

UPDATE: It looks like GAME and John Lewis PS5 restocks will take place later this month.

GAME is expected to restock the PS5 either on the morning of June 9 or June 10, while John Lewis is tipped to take place on June 16.

Either way, keep checking back for updates, because you never know when PlayStation 5 stock will drop.

ORIGINAL: PS5 consoles will once again be available to purchase from UK retailers this week.

If you’re a PS5 customer living in the UK, then retailers such as GAME, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO, ASDA and Smyths should be on your radar.

Stock drops are expected to take place throughout the week, beginning with John Lewis and GAME.

According to PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, GAME will restock the device by Wednesday, June 9 at the latest.

GAME typically drops stock between 9am and 10am BST, so check back for the latest live alerts if you want to secure a console.

John Lewis is also rumoured to drop today, although it looks like the restock is now planned for next week instead. It’s worth checking the website throughout the day, although drops typically take place by 9am BST at the latest.

Elsewhere, ASDA & Shopto are likely to restock the PlayStation 5 in the middle of the week, most likely on June 9.

Smyths is tipped to restock the PS5 on Thursday, June 10, while AO is also said to have a stock drop planned for the week ahead.

PlayStation 5 consoles are available at the following links: Amazon, Currys, Smyths, GAME, Argos, ShopTo