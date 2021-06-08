Random: Remember That Zelda HD Tech Demo For Wii U? It's Now 10 Years Old

E3 is almost here! In the lead-up to the event, the Nintendo Reddit community has been reflecting on the Japanese company’s big reveals and announcements at the annual convention over the years.

With this in mind, it’s now been 10 years since Nintendo gave the world a look at “The Legend of Zelda HD” tech demo running on an early version of the Wii U. This dates back to 2011 and also happens to line up with the original reveal of the next-generation hardware at the time.

This Zelda demo from E3 2011 is 10 years old today (and so is the Wii U reveal) pic.twitter.com/N1TXjXUIno— Daniel Vuckovic (@VOOK64) June 8, 2021

This impressive-looking video followed on from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and was just ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The mainline Zelda games that did make it to the Wii U in the end included Wind Waker, Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild.

E3 2021 could potentially be just as exciting this year – with many (including us) hoping to see the sequel to Breath of the Wild. It is Link’s 35th anniversary after all. There have also been rumours about Wind Waker and Twilight Princess making a return.

Do you have any memories of watching this HD Zelda clip in 2011? Would you like to see a Zelda game that looked like this in the future? Leave a comment down below.

