Shailene Woodley explained how she entered headfirst with Aaron Rodgers

From the outset, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were both totally and unconditionally committed to each other.

They started dating last summer during the pandemic, and at the beginning of this year they announced their engagement.

The couple who was “stunned” to find they were in love is still together, and Woodley thinks they were destined to get together.

The process of starting a relationship with someone while immediately moving in together—because of the massive prevalence of such relationships and the need to travel back and forth on weekends—gave us a lot of insights about each other quite quickly,” Woodley told Shape.

We plunged into the fray and got a good portion of the stuff in the way out of the way early.

Before going on a date with superstar Aaron Rodgers, the Divergent actor was in quarantine on his own.

She claimed she was alone with her dog for three months, during which time she said she didn’t see anyone.

I had to be silent and still, as a result of that experience.

Shailene Woodley also remarked, “I believe that we were destined to meet. It doesn’t matter if I would have met him in an airport, in an elevator, or even randomly at a party—I believe we were meant to be together.”

Before she confirmed the news of their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promoting her movie The Mauritanian, she first mentioned the engagement on The Tonight Show.

Woodley admitted that she never thought she’d get married to someone who plays a sport professionally, and she hilariously stated, “I thought I’d get married to someone who throws balls.”

Therefore, it is somewhat amusing.

Woodley remarked, “We’ve been engaged for some time, and everybody is really freaking out over it. So we say, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a long.’

First of all, he is just a lovely, great human being.

But I never imagined I’d be in a relationship with someone who played baseball professionally.

I had never, until I was a little girl, thought that…

Yep, when I’m older, I’m going to get married to someone who tosses balls! “Yesssss!” While he may only be “good” at it, he’s actually excellent.

No news about the wedding arrangements or the date of the wedding yet!