Andrew Lloyd Webber says he’ll risk arrest to open theatres on June 21 even if delay

With rising Covid variants and rising cases across the UK, the June 21 Freedom Day date has been brought into doubt.

Yet the composer claimed that scientific evidence proved that theatres are “completely safe” and wouldn’t cause outbreaks.

He continued: “If the government ignore their own science, we have the mother of all legal cases against them.

“If Cinderella couldn’t open, we’d go, ‘Look, either we go to law about it or you’ll have to compensate us.”’

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

