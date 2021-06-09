Are we in a third wave of coronavirus – when will cases peak?

Sir David confirmed officials reported a chunk of infections – roughly 400 per day – in fully vaccinated people.

He called on the Government to postpone its planned full reopening on June 21, as NHS fears rise.

Graeme Ackland, a Professor of computing at the University of Edinburgh, told The Guardian a peak wouldn’t reach the same level of the last two waves but would still be “sizeable” if spread continues untempered.

Frontline NHS staff have warned the service is already “on its knees”.

