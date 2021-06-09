Arthritis warning: The healthy foods that can actually trigger arthritis symptoms

In the UK, more than 10 million people have arthritis or other, similar conditions that affect the joints. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the two most common types of arthritis. The symptoms you experience will vary depending on the type you have but joint pain, tenderness and stiffness are characteristic warning signs.

Omega 6 fatty acids are an essential fatty acid that the body needs for normal growth and development.

As the Mayo Clinic explains, when eaten in moderation and in place of the saturated fats found in meats and dairy products, omega-6 fatty acids can be good for your heart.

However, “Excess consumption of omega-6s can trigger the body to produce pro-inflammatory chemicals,” warns the Arthritis Foundation (AF).

Some of these fatty acids appear to cause inflammation, but others seem to have anti-inflammatory properties, notes the Mayo Clinic.

