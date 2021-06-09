Boston Police Commissioner Is Fired After Domestic Violence Allegations Emerge

“This reflects an ugly pattern in our country,” Mr. Carter said, adding that Mr. White planned to file a civil rights claim against the city “to send a message that this kind of unlawful and harmful treatment must not be allowed to happen again to anyone.”

Friction with the city’s Police Department has dominated Ms. Janey’s first months as acting mayor, a high-profile tenure that she hopes will position her to win the office this fall. Mr. White was appointed by her predecessor, Martin J. Walsh, who left his seat to become secretary of labor.

Immediately after Mr. Walsh swore Mr. White in as police commissioner, The Boston Globe reported on a restraining order granted by a judge in 1999, after his wife at the time, also a Boston police officer, said he threatened to shoot her. The two divorced in 2001. Though the claims were the subject of an internal affairs investigation, he was neither disciplined nor charged with a crime.

Mr. Walsh abruptly placed Mr. White on leave, adding that “these disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been at the forefront.” Mr. White has contradicted that claim, saying in a sworn affidavit that he told the former mayor about the restraining order.

The city’s investigation described widespread obstruction of the inquiry within the Police Department. Of 21 officials approached by the investigating lawyer, only seven agreed to talk. One retired officer said he got five phone calls from colleagues discouraging him from cooperating.

Ms. Janey said on Monday that she would impose new requirements on candidates for police leadership positions, requiring thorough vetting and background checks.

“The residents of Boston must have confidence the officers charged with enforcing laws are themselves people of integrity,” she said.