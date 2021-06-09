Cancer symptoms: Seven warning signs in your poo that indicate cancer

Like all cancers, it is imperative to respond to the warning signs of pancreatic cancer as soon as they appear to improve treatment outcomes.

Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer may not have any symptoms, or they might be hard to spot, notes the NHS.

However, if symptoms do surface, they may take the form of changes to your poo.

According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PCAN), diarrhoea that has the following consistency signal pancreatic cancer:

Loose

Watery

Oily

Foul-smelling.

