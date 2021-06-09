Chelsea must learn from Man Utd transfer lesson after latest Erling Haaland development

It seems there are two options to win the race for the Norway international.

The first is to call Dortmund’s bluff and offer the huge sum that would secure the signature of one of the world’s most promising strikers.

The second would be to agree a deal this summer that would see Haaland stay with the German giants for next season, before joining Chelsea in a year’s time.

With Norway not involved in the Euro 2020 finals which start this week, there’s no time like the present for Chelsea to act.

And getting a deal done early would no doubt suit all parties – as well as avoiding the mistakes of United’s protracted pursuit of Haaland’s team-mate.

