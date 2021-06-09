Chivalry 2 Developers Share Their Favorite Map

Huzzah! It’s Chivalry 2 launch day everybody! We’re so excited for players to hop into the full release of our game for the first time. The teams at Torn Banner and Tripwire Presents have been hard at work making one of the best melee combat games ever, and now it’s time to show it to the world!

One of the true labors of love while making this game has been our sandbox approach to map design. Each map is packed with environmental features that make them feel lively. Lurking around every corner is something hilarious, insightful, or downright grotesque.

Since we can barely contain our excitement about this release, we took the time to ask a few members of our team to talk a bit about their favorite map and why. Read on to see the dev team’s picks!

The Fall of Lionspire

“The Fall of Lionspire has some awesome, highly memorable moments for me already; making a formation of shields with your allies as you crush your way through the narrow city streets, while arrows and ballista bolts fly over your head… and then the awesome carnage that ensues on the penultimate bridge “tug of war” phase. At the end of the map, whether you’re on the winning or losing side, getting your body blown to bits and ragdolled high in the air when the trebuchets explode. It’s the ultimate release!” – Steve Piggott, President, Torn Banner Studios

The Siege of Rudhelm

“The Siege of Rudhelm is my personal favourite. It’s a map where, when our team was quite early on in development, the game truly clicked together and felt like a realization of all our goals. Our ambition was to make a medieval multiplayer experience that felt on the same dramatic scale as epic Hollywood movie battles. Rudhelm’s opening siege and ensuing street fights through the city are a constant thrill, and really nail the gritty yet cinematic tone of the game.” – Rasmus Löfström, Chivalry 2 Game Director, Torn Banner Studios

“My favorite map would have to be The Siege of Rudhelm. I love how the map opens with the attackers pushing giant siege towers up to the castle walls while fending off oncoming attackers. Additionally, standing at the top of the siege tower waiting for enemies to climb up, only to give them a kick to the face knocking them down from high, is extremely satisfying! The map ends by capturing the inner courtyard and venturing into a massive interior keep where you have up to 64 players all trying to kill the Heir. It’s complete mayhem and it’s amazing!” – Mike Stone, Producer, Tripwire Presents

“While I enjoy all the Chivalry 2 maps for different reasons with their varied gameplay, objectives, items, and traps, I know I’ll probably get some grief for my favorite pick: The Siege of Rudhelm. I love the flow and progression of this map from the siege of the city wall and the fight all the way to the keep, but the reason Rudhelm stands atop the rest are those walls and their trap doors. It just makes me giggle every time, no matter what team is standing on them (especially if I am at the lever – everybody gets dropped)!” – Jared Creasy, Community Manager, Tripwire Presents

The Slaughter of Coxwell

“The Slaughter of Coxwell is my favorite map! It’s this tranquil, pastoral setting of a farmland village… that quickly descends into the gnarly chaos of Chivalry 2. Like other Team Objective maps, it gets into a proper immersive story told with its various phases. The map has an incredible interplay between clever narrative building and the overall flow of the multiplayer match. Playing as the Agathian peasants and successfully thwarting the Mason attackers in the final moments of Coxwell truly feels like a cinematic underdog story of its very own and is one of the shining examples of the narrative depth that sets Chivalry 2 apart from other multiplayer games!” – Alex Hayter, Brand Director, Torn Banner Studios

Chivalry 2 is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.