Daily horoscope for June 9: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

And according to the astrologers behind astro-seek.com, your ability to stay level-headed will show.

But try not to take it to the extremes – you can allow yourself from time to time to speak before you think.

Taking an analytical approach to everything may come across as cold and calculating in a way that will keep those around you at bay.

Instead, you want to strike a balance in what you think and how you feel and walk that fine line all day.

According to YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott, the Gemini Moon also Sextiles Chiron in Aries today.

Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

