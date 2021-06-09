Newslanes Community

Daniel Ek preparing second Arsenal takeover bid which 'may test' Kroenkes' resolve

Daniel Ek preparing second Arsenal takeover bid which 'may test' Kroenkes' resolve

“We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the Club.  We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henry said of Ek’s attempts to buy the club: “Daniel is an Arsenal fan. He did not say it for any publicity, he has been an Arsenal fan for a very long time.

“He approached us, we listened to him. And we knew, first and foremost, that he wanted to involve the fans.”

