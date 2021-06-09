Fortnite Alien Artifacts locations – Where to find Alien Artifacts in Season 7 Week 1

Fortnite Season 7 is now live and comes with new quests to complete and Battle Pass items to unlock. A big part of the new Season is the story surrounding the invading Aliens and how they have impacted the island.

Gamers have started to find Alien Artifacts around the island, and it just happens that these are key to one of the special items found in the Fortnite Battle Pass. And if you can find enough Alien Artifacts, you can use them to customise your new Kymera skin.

The official Alien Artifact FAQ from Epic Games explains: “Purchasing the Battle Pass will immediately unlock the face-swapping alien, Kymera. With over 800,000 combinations of head shapes, eye and skin colours, patterns, and armour colours to choose from, you’re sure to find a style that fits just right! If the one-eyed squid-mouth look isn’t trendy anymore, don’t sweat it – you can freely mix & match from any of your unlocked style options at any time.

So how do you craft the perfect look for this appearance-altering alien? By collecting Alien Artifacts!

“Explore parts of the Island impacted by the Invasion each week or squad up and unravel the mystery of crystal-encased Cosmic Chests to collect Alien Artifacts.