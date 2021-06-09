Full list of summer destinations as ANOTHER country allows in fully vaccinated Brits

Iceland

Iceland, which is on the UK’s green list at the time of writing, is welcoming back British tourists as long as they can prove they are fully vaccinated.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, non-essential travel by British citizens from the UK/other non EU/EEA country to Iceland is only permitted, if you can adequately demonstrate you have either been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or previously recovered from COVID-19 infection,” explains the FCDO.

“You will be asked to provide proof of vaccination which must contain the specific COVID information Iceland requires.

“If you live in Scotland, Iceland will accept your NHS Scotland letter.

“Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.”

Malta

Malta is already welcoming back fully vaccinated travellers from the UK.

Those who can provide evidence of their inoculation status are eligible to avoid quarantine and further testing as of June 1.

Air Malta has advised customers that all persons travelling to Malta must, prior to boarding, be in possession of a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of their arrival in Malta and a completed Passenger Locator Form including a Public Health Travel Declaration Form.

Passengers in possession of a valid Maltese vaccine certificate can use this in lieu of a negative PCR test result.

Customers, who are not in possession of these documents will be denied boarding.

Portugal

Portugal, which was recently axed from the UK green list, has been welcoming back British arrivals who are fully vaccinated.

Those who can show evidence of their status can side-step the need for a PCR test.

“If you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or have had both doses of the vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel, you will be exempt from showing a RT-PCR COVID-19 test on entry,” states the FCDO.

“If you live in England, Madeira will accept your NHS letter to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccination status. Other travellers will need to show a medical report as evidence of your status.

“You cannot use a handwritten NHS COVID card as proof of vaccination for travel purposes.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed