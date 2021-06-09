Here's What To Expect At E3's Wholesome Direct Showcase

E3 2021 sees the grand return of the Wholesome Direct, a relatively new showcase format that debuted last summer. Organised by Wholesome Games, the cosy and uplifting event will be back on our screens on 12th June at 10am Pacific / 7pm CEST as part of the weekend’s E3 celebrations.

So, what can we expect to see from the show? Well, while it’s highly unlikely that every game featured will be coming to Switch, the showcase will feature a whopping 70+ “new and upcoming titles”. Included within that are new game reveals, exclusive footage, and developer interviews from the makers of games like Ooblets, Paralives, We Are OFK, Moonglow Bay.

The Direct will be hosted by Jenny Windom (producer at Soft Not Weak), Victoria Tran (community director for Innersloth, the studio behind Among Us), and Derrick Fields (a game designer currently working on Onsen Master). The event has partnered with The Yetee to raise funds and awareness for the International Rescue Committee, an organisation that responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps refugees survive and rebuild their lives.

Here’s the full rundown:

– The premiere of Wholesome Direct will be streamed live by Wholesome Games on YouTube and co-streamed by Guerrilla Collective, /twitchgaming, GameSpot, and the Guerrilla Collective event page on Steam on June 12 at 10 AM PT (7 PM CET)

– One hour of game reveals, exclusive footage, and developer interviews with a lineup of 70+ uplifting indie games

– Hosted by Wholesome Games organizer Jenny Windom, Innersloth community director Victoria Tran, and game designer Derrick Fields

– The Yetee will produce limited-time Wholesome Direct merch with $ 5 from every product sold going to the International Rescue Committee.

The E3 calendar is really starting to take shape now – you can check out the full schedule in our handy E3 2021 guide right here.

Will you be tuning in to the Wholesome Direct at E3? Leave us a warm and gentle comment below.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News