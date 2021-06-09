Holiday blow: George Eustice warns 'holiday at home' this summer – green list devastation

With the green list rapidly dwindling following the June 3 update, holidaymakers may be scrambling to find somewhere safe to jet off to over the summer months. However, there may be bad news ahead following comments from Enrvionemt Secretary George Eustice.

While many experts had previously predicted a number of new countries, including Malta and the Greek islands, would make it onto the green list at the June review, the Government decided against this.

Portugal was axed from the list and no further additions were made.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps defended the decision as taking a “safety first approach”.

Mr Shapps told BBC News: “I want to be straight with people, it’s actually a difficult decision to make, but in the end, we’ve seen two things really which have caused concern.