The Delta variant is now dominant in the UK and threatens to spread beyond several hotspots in the northwest.

In Manchester, the case rate recently doubled to 204 per 100,000 people.

In England as a whole, cases have tripled from around 3,000 to more than 6,000 in the space of a week.

The Government is now in a race against time to equip everyone with at least one dose of the vaccine.

