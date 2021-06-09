Joe Biden hails the 'RFA' in major embarrassing gaffe on arrival in the UK for G7 summit

Mr Biden flew into Britain on Wednesday to attend the G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall which starts on Friday. He is scheduled to meet Boris Johnson on Thursday ahead of the summit and will also have an audience with the Queen. Thereafter, he will fly to Brussels to attend both a NATO and EU summit.

On arrival at RAF Mildenhall, the President delivered a speech to cheering US military personnel and their families.

Embarrassingly, Mr Biden managed to turn the RAF into the RFA, when referencing the UK’s military air force.

The 78-year-old said: “These partnerships have been hardened in the fire of war.