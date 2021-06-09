Join the Cosmic War in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7: Invasion

Fortnite fans,

Congratulations, you have survived the Primal Era! The Primal forces that took control of the Island have faded away. Sadly there’s no time to celebrate. A new threat has already arrived…This time from above.

Aliens have infiltrated the Island in the new Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7: Invasion! We do not know what they want with us, but we are not going to sit around and wait to find out. Get ready to fight it out in a cosmic war! Below is everything you need to know before taking on our new extraterrestrial foes

[embedded content]

IO Innovations

With the arrival of the Alien army, Doctor Slone has emerged from her lab and is leading the resistance with her the self-proclaimed defenders of the Island, the Imagined Order (better known as the IO).

The IO has clearly been preparing for this day, as it has already developed advanced technology to help take on the invasion. Stay aware of your surroundings with the Recon Scanner, blast through your opponents when wielding the Pulse Rifle, and shoot through surfaces with the imposing Rail Gun. Even more IO innovations will be revealed as the Season progresses.

Alien Artillery

To no one’s surprise, the Aliens are also well prepared for war. But do not panic! If you can manage to get a hold of their technology, you can use it against your opponents! Try to get your hands on the Kymera Ray Gun: a powerful weapon that shoots a continuous beam of molten destruction. IO researchers believe that the Aliens are developing even more technology. While we do not have all the intel yet, it is believed that the Aliens have a weapon capable of moving even the heaviest of objects with ease. There are also reports of an Alien device capable of disguising its user.

Eyes in the Sky! Capture a Flying Saucer

Throughout the map you will see many flying Saucers cruising around in the sky. Try to shoot down those menacing Saucers or better yet, hijack them for yourself! Flying Saucers will allow you to zoom around the Island with your squad, fire at your foes from above, and abduct anything that isn’t bolted down to the ground.

It has been discovered that the Nuts and Bolts that drop from the Saucers are great for crafting powerful weapons. Use Nuts and Bolts to turn an Assault Rifle into a Burst Assault Rifle, an SMG into a Rapid Fire SMG, or a Shotgun into a Lever Action Shotgun. Nuts and Bolts are the key to unlocking these once vaulted weapons!

Your Battle Pass, Your Way!

This Season’s Battle Pass may feel a bit… alien to you, as unlocking cosmetics earned through the Battle Pass will function differently from past Seasons. With the new Battle Pass, cosmetic rewards are no longer tied to specific Season levels. Instead, you’ll earn Battle Stars when you level up. Battle Stars can be exchanged for Battle Pass rewards in the order that you decide. The more Levels and rewards you earn, the more pages of rewards will become available to you. Most pages feature a special reward, becoming available to claim once all other rewards on the page are claimed.

Build Your Own Alien!

Maybe to understand the Aliens, one must become an Alien? As soon as you acquire this Season’s Battle pass, you will be rewarded with the Kymera Outfit. Kymera is an alien that you can customize yourself! In order to gain different styles for your Kymera, you will need to collect Alien Artifacts. Alien Artifacts can be found in locations on the Island that have been impacted by the invasion. Like Battle Stars, Alien Artifacts can be exchanged for more options to customize your Kymera. Be sure to try out different looks, as there are over 800,000 different combinations of head shapes, eye colors, skin patterns, and more to experiment with!

[embedded content]

The rest of Chapter 2 Seasons 7’s Battle Pass features characters that have experience with the extraterrestrial or are extraordinary in other ways.

Sunny: Alien sympathizer and Punk rock enthusiast

Alien sympathizer and Punk rock enthusiast Guggimon: Synthetic artist who thrives in the chaos

Synthetic artist who thrives in the chaos Joey: Double agent. Unlock their built-in Emote to switch between Human and Alien

Double agent. Unlock their built-in Emote to switch between Human and Alien Zyg : Ferocious battledroid made by the mind-controlling Alien Choppy. Put on Choppy as a Back Bling!

: Ferocious battledroid made by the mind-controlling Alien Choppy. Put on Choppy as a Back Bling! Doctor Slone : Leader of the Invasion defense

: Leader of the Invasion defense Rick Sanchez : Intergalactic traveler and the Rickest Rick.

: Intergalactic traveler and the Rickest Rick. Superman: Few better to help save the day. Arriving later in the Season for players to unlock.

While we have done our best to prepare you, there are still many new twists and turns that may come our way as this war escalates. Who knows when a new surprise may descend upon us… ‘Til then, get out there and defend our Island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion!