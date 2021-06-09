Loki timeline: When does Loki take place?

Despite the events of Avengers: Endgame, this version of Loki did not make the wonderful escape he planned, it turns out, as the Tesseract sent him somewhere completely different.

He landed in a desert near the TVA, and ended up in the hands of Owen Wilson’s character.

Fans already know the MCU is moving towards multiverses, given the name of the second Doctor Strange film, called Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

As well as that, the plans for What If?, which was a multiverse story in the comics, as well as the story of WandaVision, shows there is certainly a chance for Loki to explore this.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed