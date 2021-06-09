M60 closed as police emergency sparks 30 minute delays – Ambulance on scene

All lanes have been closed in both directions, according to Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM). Emergency services are at the scene near junction 23. TfGM confirmed there are around 30 minute delays.

Highways England tweeted: “#M60 clockwise at #J23 (#AshtonUnderLyne #A635) is closed within the junction.

“Delays are expected, plan your journey before you travel.”

“This is due to an ongoing police incident.

TfGM said: “M60 J23 (Ashton) both directions – All lanes closed.

“All traffic is being brought off via the exit slip, to re-join via the entry slip due to a Police incident.

“Traffic Officers, @NWmwaypolice, @NWAmbulance are on their way to the area to assist.”

They added: “There are 30 minute delays on approach to this #M60 incident (above usual journey times) spanning 2.1 miles back to J22.

“Average speeds on approach to J23 are 16 mph.