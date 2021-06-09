Man shot multiple times in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man called 911 early Wednesday morning to say he had been shot. When police arrived at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Interstate 35 near Saint Elmo, they found the man had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital where police say he may not survive.

Police believe he was shot on Bluff Springs Road near Nelms Drive just after 12:50 a.m.. They say he was able to make his way to the hotel where he called 911 at 1 a.m..

Police have no suspects in the case.