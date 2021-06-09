Man Utd must overcome two stumbling blocks to secure Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Manchester United’s hopes of securing a sensational return for Cristiano Ronaldo rely on the Red Devils overcoming two major hurdles in the deal that would take him from Juventus.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in signing a forward this summer and has been linked with a move for the former Old Trafford star. Ronaldo is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Serie A side and is considering his future following a disappointing campaign. Juventus finished fourth in the Italian top-flight and had their nine-year domination of the division ended by Inter Milan. The 36-year-old had a successful personal season and may choose to depart if he sees no sign of improvement, despite Massimiliano Allegri already replacing the sacked Andrea Pirlo as boss. JUST IN: Man Utd target Ronaldo ‘holds Allegri talks’ with roadmap laid bare

It is believed that the Norwegian wants a defender, a midfielder and a forward. “Of course, we’re planning as we normally do, that’s an ongoing process,” Solskjaer said after his side defeated Wolves on the final day of the season. “We’re looking at the squad and I hope we’re going to strengthen with two or three players [who] we definitely need to challenge higher up in the table. “We’re still too far behind to think it’s just going to come by itself. “We’ve had a few players on loan that might come back in. There is interest in a few others going out.

“You want to come out of the transfer window strengthened. It’s difficult to say, I can’t see too many outgoings. “We’re not where we aimed to be. But we’ve got ambitions to move up one place. “But there’s been steady improvement. Third last season, second this season, some more points. We’ve done really well away from home. “We know we had a difficult start to the season, losing three of the first six games and loads of them were home games, which put pressure on the team. “The players have been very, very good.”

