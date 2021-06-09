Pension warning: 5 million to have inadequate income in retirement – how to prepare & save

Pension prospects for millions may be in doubt according to a new report by the Pensions Policy Institute, sponsored by the Centre for Ageing Better. The report, titled “What is an adequate retirement income?” estimated a quarter of people approaching retirement, the equivalent to five million people, are at risk of missing the income they need.

“The report calls for a new consensus on what adequacy means.

“As there are various measures of adequacy, the government needs to build a consensus between employers, industry, unions and individual stakeholders on what an adequate income in retirement is.

“Additionally, Ageing Better is calling on employers to match workplace pension contributions at a higher rate and for better support for groups at risk of financial insecurity.”

Anna Dixon, the Chief Executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, commented on the report’s results.

She said: “The low level of the state pension in the UK, at just 24 percent of the national average income, means people are unable to rely on the state pension to provide an adequate income in retirement.

“Many people don’t have enough pension savings to support a decent standard of living in retirement.

“Further action is needed to ensure millions of people approaching retirement and generations to follow do not find themselves without adequate income in later life.

“While auto-enrolment is boosting the number of people saving for retirement, it is not sufficient to secure financial security in later life. We are calling on the Government and employers to do more to support people to achieve a decent standard of living in retirement and to boost pension savings for those approaching retirement.”