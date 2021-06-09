Solar eclipse: Doomsday preacher claims 'Ring of Fire' eclipse is an end of the world sign

According to pastor Begley, all of these signs are unfolding before our very eyes and the Day of the Lord is rapidly approaching.

The preacher fervently believes we are already living in the End Times and it is a matter of time before the prophecies of Christ’s return start unfolding one by one like a row of dominoes.

He said: “Look at the meteorites, look at the asteroids, look at the incoming debris field, look at the radiation, the UV rays, the cosmic rays, the extreme weather conditions, the droughts.

“Listen, it’s going to get ugly, guys, and then shall they see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

“When these things begin to pass, He said, ‘Look up, lift up your head, for your redemption is drawing nigh.'”

There is, of course, no scientific evidence to back these claims and there is nothing out of the ordinary about tomorrow’s solar eclipse.

