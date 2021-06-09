Stacey Solomon: Loose Women star drops baby news in surprise pregnancy announcement

Stacey is planning to wed her partner Joe later this year after the pair shared their engagement news in December.

The couple welcomed their first child – Rex – in May 2019.

Stacey is already a mum to Zachary and Leighton, while Joe is dad to son Harry from a previous relationship.

The Loose Women panellist had her first son Zachary, as a young mother at 17.

Her pregnancy wasn’t planned and she didn’t realise she was pregnant until after the first trimester.

Her second son Leighton was born 4 years later from another relationship.

