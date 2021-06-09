Stomach bloating: The best drink according to experts to help reduce your painful symptoms

Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, garden, cress, bok choy and Brussels sprouts are known to increase bloating symptoms and while they contain many essential nutrients, they also contain FODMAPS.

In healthy people, FODMAPs are absorbed through the lining of the small intestine.

When an individual has difficulty with this, as in those with IBS, excess FODMAPs pass to the large intestine, where the resident bacteria cause them to ferment.

This fermentation produces hydrogen or methane, which causes bloating.

Daily Express :: Health Feed

