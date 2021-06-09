Universal Basic Income pilot could see everyone aged 18-64 in UK trial get £213 per week

The independent think tank Autonomy has set out a UBI pilot in Wales involving 5,000 residents, taking part in a 24-month trial.

Last month, Mr Drakeford announced his Welsh Labour Government intended to pilot UBI.

However, the Welsh Government told WalesOnline they were still finalising key details, when approached for more information.

While Wales, and the rest of the UK, awaits further details from the Welsh Government, the think tank Autonomy has suggested what they think would be the best way to proceed.