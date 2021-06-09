Vitamin B12 deficiency: The signs in your hands and feet you could be lacking B12

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that keeps the body functioning properly. Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency include fatigue, low mood, and nerve problems. What are the signs to spot in your hands or feet?

The site added: “Myelin is a protective coating that shields the nerves and helps them transmit sensations.

“People who are vitamin B-12 deficient may not produce enough myelin to coat their nerves. Without this coating, nerves can become damaged.

“Problems are more common in the nerves in the hands and feet, which are called peripheral nerves.

“Peripheral nerve damage may lead to tingling in these parts of the body.”