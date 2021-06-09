Vitamin B12 supplement: Four signs on your face that show you’re deficient in the nutrient

The first course of action is to identify whether or not you have a vitamin B12 deficiency. According to Dr Rajendran Kannan, his research proposes there are four tell-tale signs of the condition on your skin. These included skin hyperpigmentation, vitiligo, angular cheilitis, and hair changes. Hyperpigmentation The American Osteopathic College of Dermatology explained hyperpigmentation is when “patches of skin become darker in colour than the normal surrounding skin”.

“This happens because melanin absorbs the energy of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays in order to protect the skin from overexposure,” the dermatology college explained. Vitiligo The NHS explained that vitiligo is where “pale white patches develop on the skin”. It’s the opposite to hyperpigmentation in that it’s the lack of melanin that causes the white patches. This condition commonly occurs on the face, neck and hands, as well as in creases of the skin. DON’T MISS

Angular cheilitis Angular cheilitis is a condition that causes “red, swollen patches in the corners of your mouth”, explained WebMD. DermNet NZ added that symptoms of angular cheilitis can include painful cracks, crusting, oozing, or bleeding. Hair changes Dr Kannan’s research stated that “hair changes” are “associated with [a] vitamin B12 deficiency”. However, hair changes – as well as hyperpigmentation, vitiligo, and angular cheilitis – “are not specific to [a] vitamin B12 deficiency alone”.

It’s better to address an underlying vitamin B12 deficiency as soon as possible. This is because some of the symptoms can become “irreversible if left untreated”. Whether or not vitamin B12 supplements are the right treatment for you will be decided upon by your doctor. In severe cases of vitamin B12 deficiency, B12 injections may be needed in place of supplements.

