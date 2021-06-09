Warzone Season 4 reveal time: How to watch Call of Duty Cold War trailer

The Warzone Season 4 reveal is fast approaching, with Activision teaming up with the Summer Games Fest to provide a first look at what is being planned.

The Summer Game Fest has a packed schedule, and it looks like Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 will be one of the first reveals.

A trailer is expected to be shared, including news for Battle Royale, multiplayer and Call of Duty Cold Zombies fans.

Developers Treyarch has already confirmed that a new Zombies experience is launching as part of Season 4, so this could be when we get a full preview.

The message from Treyarch shared in May reads: “As we mentioned in our Season Three Special Broadcast, our next round-based Zombies map is planned to release during Season Four and will take place after the events of Outbreak’s Main Quests.