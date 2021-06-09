Woman sentenced for making false 911 report that led to deadly HPD raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The woman who admitted to making a false 911 report that led to the botched Harding Street raid in January 2019 learned her sentencing for the crime on Tuesday.

Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, pleaded guilty back in March of this year to a charge of conveying false information.

A judge sentenced Garcia to 40 months in federal detention and three years probation.

According to an indictment, Garcia claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle’s home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.

Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers executed a “no-knock” warrant on the home.

Nicholas and Tuttle were killed and four officers were wounded.

The judge also said Tuesday that Garcia may have planned for something bad to happen, calling 911 multiple times.

To date, 12 total officers, both former and current members of the Houston Police Department, have been indicted in the raid. Most have been accused of falsifying time cards and other alleged crimes related to their pay.

Just last week, one of the officers, Steven Bryant, pleaded guilty to federal charges of tampering with a government record. He was accused of lying to police to try to cover up a bad search warrant. He retired while under investigation after 23 years on the force.

