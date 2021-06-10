Carrie wins over Jill Biden thanks to Wilfred cameo – new special relationship

Carrie and Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred also made an appearance as he was pictured playing on the beach with Mrs Johnson and Dr Biden. The two women were pictured dipping their feet in the sea.

Mrs Johnson wore a red mid-length dress, which appeared to be a £325 gown by London-based designer L.K.Bennett, for the walk. Dr Biden wore a black and white polka-dot dress with a black blazer. The First Lady’s blazer, which carried the word “love” on the back in studs, appeared to be by French brand Zadig and Voltaire. After having tea with Mrs Johnson this afternoon, Dr Biden told reporters: “It’s really nice to be here in Cornwall. It’s my first time.

“Obviously it’s beautiful for those of you who have been here before.” She said that she and her husband were looking forward to meeting the Queen as part of their visit. Dr Biden added that the couple hoped to focus on education in their discussions with the royals. She said: “We’ve looked forward to this for weeks and now it’s finally here. It’s a beautiful beginning.” READ MORE: Calls for MP to resign after his ‘extremist’ comments about travellers

“I’m not going to disagree with you there or indeed on anything else, I think highly likely.” The two leaders and their wives admired the view near the luxury hotel, with Mr Biden saying: “It’s gorgeous. “I don’t want to go home.” It came ahead of a potentially tricky meeting between the two leaders.

Mr Biden expected to use the meeting to warn Mr Johnson not to let the row over Northern Ireland’s Brexit arrangements put the Good Friday Agreement at risk.

