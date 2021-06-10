Dark Alliance: Revealing the Free Post-Launch Plan

Newslanes Community

Dark Alliance is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on Day One, June 22. But we’re not stopping there! We’ll have more monsters to slay, dungeons to loot, and challenges to overcome throughout the year.

First, let’s cover what’s coming with the June 22 launch. We have three planned post-launch content drops in 2021 that will give players more of what they love.

Free DLC 1: Wraiths

Our first planned DLC arrives this Summer (Winter for our southern hemisphere friends) and is free for everyone. This includes a new story mission over three levels, where you will battle a faction of Wraiths that are attempting to corrupt a forest spirit for their own gains.

That’s not all. We expect to add two-player split-screen play options to PC and Xbox Series X|S with this update. 

Free DLC 2: Trolls

Our second planned DLC arrives this Fall (Spring in the southern hemisphere) and is also free for everyone. It will include a new story mission told over three levels. Trolls have invaded Kelvin’s Cairn and it’s up to you to eradicate them. This DLC will also add new challenge ratings to the game, giving you higher expert difficulties to overcome.

Echoes of the Blood War – Expansion

We’ll end the year with a large paid expansion Echoes of the Blood War. This expansion will add a brand-new, magic-using playable character to the game – the perfect addition to the party! Along with the new character comes a new storyline with new missions and new monsters. 

We can’t wait for you to get your hands on Dark Alliance when it releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on Day One, June 22. Much more exciting things in store for this year!

Author: Jeff Hattem, Head of Studio, Tuque Games
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

