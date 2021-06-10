Diabetes type 2 warning: Five fruits that can raise blood sugar levels – worst culprits

She said: “Following a healthy, more plant-based diet (low fibre, low-glycaemic index with only healthy carbs such as wholegrains, pulses, fruit and vegetables) can help with managing type 2 diabetes”.

Dr Brewer also recommends the 100 percent natural diabetes supplement CuraLin to her patients: “If you are being managed by diet and lifestyle, you may benefit from the Ayurvedic herbal remedy, CuraLin (£59) – a blend of 10 traditional medicinal herbs including Bitter Melon, Fenugreek, Amla fruit, Gymnema and Turmeric.”

In addition to eating low GI foods, exercise can help you to keep blood sugar levels under control.

How? “Exercise draws on reserve sugar stored in your muscles and liver. As your body rebuilds these stores, it takes sugar from your blood,” explains the Mayo Clinic.

According to the health body, the more strenuous your workout, the longer your blood sugar will be affected.

