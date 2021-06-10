Dianne Buswell on travel & hotel quarantine in Australia – 'it's hard, not going to lie'

Australia has been on the UK’s green list for travel since May 17, however currently only Australian nationals and residents, as well as a select list of essential travellers, may enter the country. Heading to a foreign country may be top of the wish list for many people at the moment, but as Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shown, following the rules put in place isn’t always easy.

“Australia is on the UK green list so if you are an Australian citizen I believe you can get a flight,” she said.

“They are very few and far between so as soon as the Strictly Come Dancing Pro tour got cancelled I went online and booked my flight.

“You have to do PCR tests 72 hours prior to the flight, obviously that has to be negative. You have to do a health declaration form, for Western Australia you have to do a thing called a G2G pass. There’s just a lot of little bits and pieces you have to do to actually be able to fly.”

Dianne says this process left her feeling “stressed” right up until she was seated in the airport lounge.

“There are so many bits and pieces that you need to do and if you don’t do those bits and pieces it’s like you might not get on the flight,” she explained.

“I thought my PCR test was wrong, it wasn’t positive it was negative, but I thought I hadn’t done the right dates.

“It turns out I did do one thing wrong though. I’ve put the wrong date of arrival so [the check-in desk worker] has told me to come to the lounge, fix that, and then they will fix it at the gate. I feel a little bit uneasy only because I was so stressed.”

Luckily, the 32-year-old dancer managed to make it onto her first flight without a hitch and was surprised by how empty her business class aircraft cabin was.

