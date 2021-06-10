Elden Ring reveal countdown: Summer Game Fest time, start date and watch LIVE

From Software fans are counting down to the rumoured re-reveal of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring will reportedly be showcased during the Summer Game Fest event, which begins with a special Kickoff Live stream on June 10.

UK fans can tune in live by clicking play on the YouTube embed below from 7pm BST.

While the exact line-up is yet to be announced, there are rumours that Elden Ring could take centre stage during the event.

Organiser and host Geoff Keighley recently dropped a hint that Elden Ring would make an appearance during the Summer Game Fest.

It all started with a viral tweet in which Keighley appeared to be locked in a cage during last year’s Game Awards.

Posted by Twitter user @9_volt, the tweet was accompanied by the following caption: “Geoff keighley in gamer prison after mentioning elden ring on stage without showing any gameplay.”

Keighley recently referenced the tweet with a post showing a baby panda trying to get out of a cage. It was captioned: “I WILL BREAK FREE!”