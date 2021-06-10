Free Play Days – Fallout 76, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition

Play the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, try to survive in a harsh environment, and make your mark on the footballing world. Ark: Survival Evolved and Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 10 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, and Fallout 76 is available for an extended period from Thursday June 10 at 9:00 a.m. PDT until Wednesday, June 16 at 9:00 a.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Fallout 76

Ark: Survival Evolved

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition

Fallout 76

Ready to embark on your adventure for the first time? Enjoy the Fallout 76 experience during Xbox’s Free Play Days event! Until June 16, play the game for free and carry over your progress by purchasing the base or deluxe edition of the game!

Ark: Survival Evolved

Stranded on a mysterious island, you must hunt, craft, grow crops, and create shelters to survive. Use your cunning and skill to kill, tame, and ride the dinosaurs and other primeval creatures living on Ark, and even breed and raise dino babies! Endure on your own or team up with hundreds of players online to survive this living ecosystem. Save up to 80% off this title in the Xbox Store.

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition

Experience the closest thing to doing the job for real in Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition, included in this weekend’s Free Play Days. You can take your favorite club to the top or lead a nation to glory in an international tournament that you’ll no doubt be watching this summer. The choice is in your hands. Keep the fun going with 50% off the game in the Microsoft Store for a limited time.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.