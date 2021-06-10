Get 50 percent off tickets to English Heritage sites – how to get promo code

Fancy a trip to a historical English location with the family this summer? There is special deal available for M&S Sparks card members where they can get big discounts on tickets to heritage sites – join the free membership and get tickets now.
This summer, Britons are keen to spend the season travelling around the country with friends and family.
Just in time for the holidays, get 50 percent off tickets to English Heritage sites for a limited-time.
From castles to battlegrounds and gardens, over 130 historic sites are included in the offer like Stonehenge, Hadrian’s Wall and Battle Abbey.
The perfect summer opportunity to visit long-awaited locations or find nearby destinations, don’t hesitate to book tickets now.
This deal is only available for M&S Sparks card members but membership is free and easy to sign up for.
To join M&S Sparks, register for a free card here.
In addition, M&S Sparks card members get faster checkout service, offers, rewards and digital receipts.
Members can also download the M&S app on their phones to access their Sparks card.
To redeem the tickets, choose an English Heritage site to visit here.
Then click ‘book your visit’ and select date and time for your visit.
Next, enter the promo code ‘SPARKS1610TK’ at checkout on the English Heritage page to book tickets.
Please note, ticket holders need to show their M&S Sparks card or their digital M&S sparks card via the M&S app and their booking confirmation at site entry.
Wondering where to take the family or go with friends?
Take inspiration from a variety of locations and discover places to visit here.
Popular choices include the 1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey and Battlefield in Sussex, Apsley House in London and Audley End House and Gardens in Essex.
