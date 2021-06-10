Heart attack: A type of exercise which increases your risk of the deadly condition

According to a review published in Circulation, people who engaged in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity leisure activity per week had a 14 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease than those who reported no exercise. That being said, there can be a link between exercise and an increased risk of developing not only coronary heart disease but heart attacks too.

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, extreme exercise on cardiovascular health implications was further analysed.

The study noted: “High-intensity exercise can acutely, albeit transiently, increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) or sudden cardiac death (SCD) in individuals with underlying cardiac disease.

“A Canadian study of athletic participants aged 12 to 45 years old found 74 cases with SCA over the course of 18.5 million persons-years of observation, yielding an incidence of 0.76 cases per 100,000 athletes per year.

“A total of 16 SCA cases occurred during competitive sports of which 44 percent survived, whereas 58 cases occurred during non-competitive sports of which 44 percent also survived.

“Recent studies demonstrated that extreme volumes and/or intensities of long-term exercise training are associated with several possible cardiac maladaptation’s.”

DON’T MISS

Hundreds of new cases are vaccinated people [INSIGHT]

How to live longer: Six lifestyle tips [TIPS]

Statins side effects: Painful side effect [ADVICE]